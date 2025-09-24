Emeka Egbuka emerges as 2025 OROY favorite after three games: Which WRs have won it before?

Emeka Egbuka is currently the favorite to win the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year. If he does, he would join an exclusive list of wide receivers who have won this prestigious award.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their first-round pick to bolster the offense. At 19th overall, they selected Emeka Egbuka, a standout wide receiver from Ohio State.

That decision has paid off quickly, as Egbuka has shined in the first three weeks of the season. Will he continue his hot streak and convince the NFL to name him the 2025 OROY?

Emeka Egbuka is the frontrunner for the 2025 OROY: Which other WRs have won the award?

There is still a long way to go before the 2025 NFL Awards, but fans and analysts are already naming their candidates for each prize. The OROY race is drawing special attention, particularly with a player who has exceeded all expectations.

Egbuka was selected 19th overall by the Buccaneers this year. While Tampa Bay already had a solid group of wide receivers, the front office wanted to give Baker Mayfield another weapon.

Egbuka has had a strong start to the 2025 NFL season. He has recorded 14 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that have many believing he is the top candidate to win the award.

If Egbuka maintains this level of play, he may become the 12th wide receiver to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, joining a list of elite players who have earned the honor.

