The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 in the 2025 NFL season, and they do not want to lose in Week 4. For that reason, the club has announced the return of a key player to help Baker Mayfield win against the Eagles.

The Bucs are regarded as a very solid team in the NFC currently. However, it seems the defense needs improvement in order to become true contenders for the Super Bowl.

Due to ongoing struggles on defense, the Bucs have decided to take action. The club has announced the return of defensive lineman Desmond Watson, who is aiming to prove he can be a solid starter for Tampa Bay.

What is Desmond Watson’s situation with the Buccaneers?

Earlier this year, Desmond Watson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie. He was regarded as a solid prospect, yet his conditioning issues raised concerns within the franchise.

Watson participated in the offseason program but spent all of training camp and the preseason on the non-football injury list due to his weight and conditioning.

While a defensive lineman is expected to be large, his 400-plus-pound weight raised concerns, as he did not have the conditioning to play effectively at that size. For that reason, the club released him in August but left the door open for a potential return.

On Friday, Watson returned to the team’s facilities for a tryout. According to NBC, the defensive lineman has lost significant weight and is in great shape, which is why the Bucs decided to sign him to the practice squad again.

A key moment to add Desmond Watson

Adding Desmond Watson at this moment is not a coincidence. The Buccaneers face the Eagles in Week 4, and Philadelphia has a special play that seems nearly unstoppable for any defense.

The “Tush Push” is a play in which the Eagles’ offensive line is extremely difficult to stop. For that reason, the arrival of Watson could be key in trying to contain it, thanks to the physical traits of the defensive tackle.

