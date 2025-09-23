Trending topics:
NFL

Buccaneers give Baker Mayfield huge boost as key defensive teammate returns to the team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started the 2025 NFL season on the right foot, and the team has given Baker Mayfield a boost with the return of a key defensive player.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Baker Mayfield is 3-0 with the Buccaneers in 2025
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield is 3-0 with the Buccaneers in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 in the 2025 NFL season, and they do not want to lose in Week 4. For that reason, the club has announced the return of a key player to help Baker Mayfield win against the Eagles.

The Bucs are regarded as a very solid team in the NFC currently. However, it seems the defense needs improvement in order to become true contenders for the Super Bowl.

Due to ongoing struggles on defense, the Bucs have decided to take action. The club has announced the return of defensive lineman Desmond Watson, who is aiming to prove he can be a solid starter for Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

What is Desmond Watson’s situation with the Buccaneers?

Earlier this year, Desmond Watson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie. He was regarded as a solid prospect, yet his conditioning issues raised concerns within the franchise.

Watson participated in the offseason program but spent all of training camp and the preseason on the non-football injury list due to his weight and conditioning.

Advertisement
Buccaneers receive a harsh injury update on the star wide receiver Mike Evans

see also

Buccaneers receive a harsh injury update on the star wide receiver Mike Evans

While a defensive lineman is expected to be large, his 400-plus-pound weight raised concerns, as he did not have the conditioning to play effectively at that size. For that reason, the club released him in August but left the door open for a potential return.

On Friday, Watson returned to the team’s facilities for a tryout. According to NBC, the defensive lineman has lost significant weight and is in great shape, which is why the Bucs decided to sign him to the practice squad again.

Advertisement

A key moment to add Desmond Watson

Adding Desmond Watson at this moment is not a coincidence. The Buccaneers face the Eagles in Week 4, and Philadelphia has a special play that seems nearly unstoppable for any defense.

Todd Bowles gives Baker Mayfield, Bucs a good sign about Mike Evans

see also

Todd Bowles gives Baker Mayfield, Bucs a good sign about Mike Evans

The “Tush Push” is a play in which the Eagles’ offensive line is extremely difficult to stop. For that reason, the arrival of Watson could be key in trying to contain it, thanks to the physical traits of the defensive tackle.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Buccaneers receive a harsh injury update on the star wide receiver Mike Evans
NFL

Buccaneers receive a harsh injury update on the star wide receiver Mike Evans

Todd Bowles gives Baker Mayfield, Bucs a good sign about Mike Evans
NFL

Todd Bowles gives Baker Mayfield, Bucs a good sign about Mike Evans

Mayfield confesses what made his game against the Jets personal
NFL

Mayfield confesses what made his game against the Jets personal

Which colleges produce the best NFL talent?
College Football

Which colleges produce the best NFL talent?

Better Collective Logo