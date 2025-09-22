Todd Bowles gives Baker Mayfield, Bucs a good sign about Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a sigh of relief after what went down in Week 3. Mike Evans wasn’t able to play the full game and Baker Mayfield and company worried. However, head coach Todd Bowles is giving positive news regarding the wide receiver’s status for the upcoming weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Todd Bowles informed the team doesn’t have the MRI results just yet, but he did say the injury is considered “low-grade” based on the first diagnosis made. Hence, this leads to believe it won’t be a long-term issue.

This is good as it seems like other wideout, Chris Godwin, could be making his season debut in Week 4. Hence, if all goes well, the Bucs could have a three-headed monster with Evans, Gowdin and rookie Emeka Egbuka.

Mike Evans is one of the NFL’s best wideouts

Evans is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Yes, he is widely regarded as an excellent wideout, but no one ever puts him as a top five receiver and that is borderline disrespectful. It’s not even opinion based, it’s just his production.

Evans has played 11 seasons in the NFL prior to this one and he has surpassed the 1,000-yard treshold in every single one of them. It didn’t matter if his quarterback was Jameis Winston, Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield or whoever, Evans is quarterback-proof. He always delivers. He also has 106 touchdowns, which makes him the active leader in the NFL in receiving scores.

2025 started slow for Evans

In three games, he has 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. However, Evans is not slowing down, it’s just a mix of new offensive coordinator, new faces like Egbuka and his third game not even completed due to his injury. If he isn’t sidelined for long, he will be as good as ever.

Mayfield loves to throw the ball and Evans is a great 50-50 catcher, a good route runner, a guaranteed threat in the red zone and an absolute clutch player. He is always there when the team needs a big play.