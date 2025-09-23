Buccaneers receive a harsh injury update on the star wide receiver Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have astonished many with their strong start to the 2025 NFL season, clinching three consecutive victories. The New York Jets posed a formidable challenge in the final quarter, but their dominant performance throughout the game gave them the edge. However, an injury to star wide receiver Mike Evans has raised concerns, as his latest update casts uncertainty among fans.

As reported Matt Zenitz, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to lose Mike Evans for over a period of 3-4 weeks. Following this information, he would be returning to face San Francisco 49ers in the week 6 or Detroit Lions in the week 7. The stellar WR has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the victory over New York Jets on Sunday. Nonetheless, Greg Auman added in Fox Sports that his injury is not as serious as the one he has last year.

Over his 12 years with the Buccaneers, Mike Evans has forged an exceptional legacy. He even matches Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with 11 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Despite leaving the game early, the 32-year-old star was having a solid 2025 NFL season, with 14 receptions, 140 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

Given his performance, Mike’s absence deals a significant blow to head coach Todd Bowles’ roster, already missing wide receiver Chris Godwin. Consequently, their passing attack will be notably weaker compared to their early games in the 2025 NFL season. The Buccaneers now face the challenge of sustaining their winning streak despite these crucial roster losses.

Who will step up as the Bucs’ wide receiver leader without Mike Evans vs Eagles?

Following a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face their toughest challenge yet against the Philadelphia Eagles. The absence of Mike Evans raises questions about who will emerge as the go-to wide receiver, especially with Chris Godwin also unavailable. Rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard appear ready to rise to the occasion, looking to fill the significant void left by the star duo.

Even if they are often overseeing, Egbuka and Shepard are having a stellar 2025 season. While the rookie has 14 receptions for 181 yards, the veteran has 11 receptions for 153 yards, both leading the team as wide receivers. For that reason, head coach Todd Bowles is likely to bet on them to clinch an important victory over the Eagles, looking for their fourth consecutive victory.