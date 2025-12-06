Falcons coach shares frustrations about unit’s poor play

The Atlanta Falcons continue to struggle in the 2025 NFL season. The NFC South team dropped to 4-8 after losing to the New York Jets on Sunday. A Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal sealed the deal for the Jets in the final seconds.

Atlanta came off beating their archrivals, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 12, but they couldn’t build on that win. Kirk Cousins went 21 of 33 for 234 yards and one touchdown, while Bijan Robinson recorded 193 total yards and one touchdown on 28 touches.

The Falcons outgained the Jets in first downs (25 to 16), total yards (389 to 269), and yards per play (6.3 to 4.5), but none of that mattered when the game ended. Atlanta’s special teams unit made costly mistakes during the game, including on kickoff and punt coverage. Additionally, they missed a field goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Falcons coach shares frustrations about special teams’ shortcomings

Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams discussed the unit’s poor play, saying it was frustrating that everything they prepare during the week doesn’t work during games.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

“It is frustrating because my job as a coach is to always try and help our team in the best way to win games,” he said. “It’s frustrating because you look at those two plays, we don’t get a second chance on those plays. There is no second down, and those are critical errors.”

Advertisement

“Biggest thing on special teams is doing your job,” linebacker and special teams contributor JD Bertrand said Monday. “You’re one of 11, and if one person’s outside of their gap, it can create a hole. So that’s the biggest thing, and that’s emphasis on making sure guys do their job.”

Advertisement

The Falcons will take on a big challenge in Week 14: the Indianapolis Colts. They can make a statement against Daniel Jones and Co. and demonstrate that their flaws are fixed.