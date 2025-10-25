Falcons could reportedly start Kirk Cousins over Michael Penix Jr in Week 8 game against Dolphins

Kirk Cousins is set to be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. According to a report by Adam Schefter, Michael Penix Jr. will not be ready to play due to a knee injury.

“Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is ‘highly likely’ to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee. Penix was limited at practice all week and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday.”

Throughout almost the entire offseason, Cousins was involved in trade rumors with teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Falcons never considered letting him go, and his salary was also a major obstacle to any potential move.

Are Falcons trading Kirk Cousins?

No. For now, the Falcons will not trade Kirk Cousins, although as the November 4 deadline approaches, there’s no certainty about what will happen. The veteran is the most sought-after quarterback on the market, but Atlanta and its owner, Arthur Blank, have preferred to keep a luxury backup with a very high salary.

How much money is Kirk Cousins making with Falcons?

Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, with at least $90 million guaranteed. However, due to poor performances, the veteran was benched last season, giving Michael Penix Jr. an opportunity.

Penix showed that he can be the quarterback of the future in Atlanta, leaving Cousins on the sidelines. However, for emergency situations like the one against Miami, Raheem Morris made it very clear that he wanted to keep Kirk as a top-tier backup.

Who will start at quarterback for Falcons against Dolphins?

Kirk Cousins will likely start at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons against the Miami Dolphins, according to Schefter’s report. Michael Penix Jr. has not yet recovered from a bone bruise, and Raheem Morris would prefer to give him some rest time.