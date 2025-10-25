Falcons DC reluctant to understimate Dolphins despite rocky season

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the 2025 NFL season. The NFC South franchise is 3-3 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

All the good things they showed against the Buffalo Bills the prior week vanished against Mac Jones and Co. They will go against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, hoping to improve to 4-3 against one of the worst teams in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa’s season has been bad, and many fans are speculating about whether this season will be the quarterback’s last at Hard Rock Stadium. While Tagovailoa is struggling, the Falcons are still cautious about underestimating him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeff Ulbrich pays respect to Tua Tagovailoa

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has a strong opinion about Tagovailoa. Ulbrich remains wary of overlooking Tagovailoa, despite a struggling season in which the Alabama product has thrown 10 interceptions and the Dolphins are 27th in total yards.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

“I still see the same guy that I’ve been fearful of the last four years,” Ulbrich said. “He’s maybe one of the best rhythm throwers in the NFL still to date. And it’s coaching as well. His synchronized feet with the routes and the concept is just elite. When the back foot hits, the ball’s coming out. When you get the ball out like that, the players, as we’ve already mentioned, with the speed that they have, that can be explosive, that can be scary. So again, like I said, we’ve got to have our best week of prep.”

Advertisement

Tagovailoa’s career has gone south since the remarkable 2023 season. Many think concussions have taken a toll on him and the Dolphins’ numbers could be the biggest confirmation that the playmaker isn’t in the best position.