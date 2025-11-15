Trending topics:
NFL

Falcons’ HC Raheem Morris clears the air regarding Michael Penix Jr.’s incident with the media

Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix stirred the pot with some declarations given earlier. Now, head coach Raheem Morris, has cleared the air about the topic.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMichael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of a somewhat weird PR crisis. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said some stuff that, according to head coach Raheem Morris, was blown out of proportion.

Advertisement

Penix was asked about where he goes for advice when he needs it. He responded saying he goes to his fiancé and his quarterback coaches back home. This was taken as a jab to the Falcons’ coaching staff.

For Raheem Morris, taking it like that is “a joke,” and that it “lets you down” as to how people react to snippets of information. Hence, he clarified there is no issue taken. After all, the Falcons staff are with Penix every single day.

Advertisement

Penix developed big-time chemistry with Drake London already

Drake London was always a good receiver, but it’s time to put him near the elite group of receivers in the NFL. In his last five games, he’s overcome the 100-yard mark four times. Also, he’s scored six touchdowns in that span.

Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons

Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

As a whole, he has 691 yards, six touchdowns and when targeted, the quarterback’s passer rating is 106.5. Therefore, Penix and London are building quite some chemistry.

Raheem Morris lauds Falcons’ overlooked offensive star

see also

Raheem Morris lauds Falcons’ overlooked offensive star

The Falcons offense has to start producing consistently

There are five first rounders in the Falcons’ offense. Penix is one of them. Bijan Robinson, running back, too. Then you add London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Hence, the expectations for the offense are very high.

Advertisement

But, the Falcons offense is a very inconsistent unit. The team has scored 20 or more points six times this season. Conversely, the offense has scored 10 or less points three times. The Falcons need consistency.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Falcons receive key update on QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Patriots
NFL

Falcons receive key update on QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Patriots

Raheem Morris shares positive update on Michael Penix Jr.
NFL

Raheem Morris shares positive update on Michael Penix Jr.

Is Michael Penix Jr playing today for Falcons vs Dolphins in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Michael Penix Jr playing today for Falcons vs Dolphins in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

Patriots hit Drake Maye with tough news as key teammate lands on injured reserve
NFL

Patriots hit Drake Maye with tough news as key teammate lands on injured reserve

Better Collective Logo