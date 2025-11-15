Raheem Morris lauds Falcons’ overlooked offensive star

The Atlanta Falcons have an underrated star on the roster who is making people notice he is as dangerous as anybody else on offense. While Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, and Drake London take all the attention, running back Tyler Allgeier is doing a quiet job to help his team win games.

Sharing the spotlight with London, one of the best wide receivers in the league, and Robinson, one of the top five running backs in the competition, who leads the Falcons in yards from scrimmage and also ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,146, it’s hard to get much attention.

However, Allgeier knows he is doing his job, and he’s not planning to do something different to get more flashes. Speaking of his running style, he made it clear that opponents have a hard time stopping him.

“That’s just the running style that I have,” Allgeier said. “I pride myself on not getting tackled by one guy. If they do, shoot, it’s a really super, really good tackle.”

Raheem Morris lauds Tyler Allgeier amid solid 2025 season

While the rest of the league ignores the running back, his head coach showers him in praise. Raheem Morris explains that Allgeier has set the standard for the team.

Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons

“He’s one of those guys that just comes to work every day and does his job,” Morris said. “We talk about these operational executions, these operations pieces, and it’s just what Tyler is. Wherever you put him, whatever you ask him to do, he’s able to go out there and have that resiliency and that toughness. He’s able to just play the game, play the play — whatever it is — and be ready to go. That’s why we love him.”

In nine games played, he has carried the ball 74 times for 270 yards and six touchdowns. He is tied with London as the two players with the most scores this season, and he’s not stopping there.