Falcons receive key update on QB Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons had to turn to Kirk Cousins in Week 8 due to Michael Penix Jr.’s injury. Now, the team has received a key update on its starting quarterback ahead of the matchup against the New England Patriots.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Michael Penix Jr., quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons face a crucial Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. After starting Kirk Cousins in Week 8, the team has now received a key update on Michael Penix Jr.’s availability to face the AFC East club.

Michael Penix Jr. recently suffered a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 8. The Falcons clearly missed his presence, as they fell to the Miami Dolphins at home in a surprising loss that featured a disappointing performance from Kirk Cousins.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Penix Jr. is back. The Falcons did not list any injury designation for him, and NFL Media reports that the former first-round pick is set to start against the Patriots in Week 9.

Penix Jr. is not the only one returning for the Falcons

The Week 8 loss to the Dolphins was not part of the Falcons’ plan. However, they had to play without Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, two key pieces of their offense.

Drake London was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a hip issue. Nevertheless, like Penix Jr., he carried no injury designation on the final report — meaning he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against Drake Maye and the Patriots.

London is coming off the best season of his NFL career. In 2024, he recorded 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, but injuries have affected him this year, and he may struggle to match those numbers in 2025.

Raheem Morris shares positive update on Michael Penix Jr.

In six games played so far, London has 469 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This season is especially important for him, as he’s seeking a contract extension after the Falcons exercised his fifth-year option for the 2026 campaign.

