Michael Penix Jr. under scrutiny after performance vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons failed to build on their Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills and succumbed to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, looking lifeless in a 20-10 loss against the NFC West franchise.

The Falcons are now 3-3, and the questions they needed to answer entering the bye week are still in the air. Bijan Robinson was a shell of himself from the backfield, racking up just 40 yards on 14 carries.

He played better as a pass catcher, recording six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown. On the other end, Christian McCaffrey took over with 24 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, he caught seven passes for 72 yards to round up a big night for the veteran running back. In contrast, Michael Penix Jr. didn’t play at the best level, struggling to get things going.

Michael Penix Jr. blamed for Falcons loss

After the game was over, the second-year quarterback was on the receiving end of criticism. ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo notes that Penix showed promise, but still has work to do.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons

“Penix’s accuracy remains an issue,” Flojo wrote. “That is especially true on routine throws that should be automatic for a starter. Too many short passes died at receivers’ feet or sailed high on crossers, disrupting rhythm and stalling drives. It’s not just about mechanics; it’s about poise and decision-making. When pressured by San Francisco’s front seven, Penix reverted to forcing throws instead of taking safe checkdowns.”

The former Washington star went 21 of 38 for 241 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked twice and posted an 83.3 passer rating. The Falcons remain an intriguing team, but they must reach the next level soon.