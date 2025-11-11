Former Browns executive turns heads with major admission about Deshaun Watson’s arrival in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson’s arrival in Cleveland turned out to be far more costly than anyone anticipated. A massive contract, severe injuries, and off-field controversies have made the quarterback’s stint with the Browns anything but ideal.

Paul DePodesta, who served as the Browns’ Chief Strategy Officer and was one of the key figures behind bringing the former Texans quarterback to Cleveland, spoke in a recent interview with Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and was blunt when addressing his role in the move.

“Here’s what I would say, and I truly believe this,” DePodesta said. “I believe that most of the decisions, especially the big ones like that, are organizational decisions, right? I’m not a believer in the ‘King Scout’ situation where there is one guy who makes every call.

“The jobs are too complex, the decisions are too hard. They impact too many different things. So I always think these sort of collective decisions, it can be hard to get unanimous [opinions] on those types of things. Everyone who was a part of that? We all own that. We just do, that’s part of the deal.”

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns.

Watson’s current situation in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns remain in a state of flux regarding the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is rehabbing from a twice-ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last season. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has added to the uncertainty, recently stating he is “not sure” if the team will open Watson’s 21-day practice window this week, delaying a potential return.

While Watson is working out, he has yet to be medically cleared for full practice. This ongoing situation is compounded by his massive, $230 million fully guaranteed contract and an underwhelming 9-10 record as a Browns starter, raising questions about whether the high-investment quarterback will see the field again in 2025.

Trust in the rookies

In the wake of Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett’s departures—and with Deshaun Watson sidelined while recovering from a ruptured Achilles—Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has pivoted the offense to rely on the promising play of their young quarterback duo.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have been thrust into action, showcasing their potential and providing the spark Cleveland needs to remain competitive. Stefanski’s continued commitment to developing the first-year players indicates the Browns are focusing on the future as they navigate the current QB turmoil.

