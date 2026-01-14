Former Chiefs star turns heads with major admission about joining Andy Reid’s coaching staff

It’s a period of intense evaluation at the Kansas City Chiefs’ facilities, as the team cannot afford a repeat of last season. Andy Reid knows changes to his coaching staff are likely, and he’s beginning to lay the groundwork for what’s ahead.

One of the names generating the most buzz in recent days is Matt Nagy, who appears to be seemingly out as the Chiefs’ OC for 2026. As a result, finding his potential replacement could prove challenging, given the role’s high profile.

Alex Smith has had a significant career in Chiefs Kingdom, including three Pro Bowl selections. His name has been floated as a potential successor to Nagy for the upcoming campaign, though his plans are far from joining Chiefs’ coaching staff.

“No way,” Smith during Tuesday’s episode of Up & Adams, hosted by Kay Adams. “No. It’s so hard, my kids. I got 14, 12, 9. You take that job, it’s like ‘see you in five years.’ You know, it’s hard, I love Matt (Nagy), that’s my guy, I love Matt, but no.“

He also revealed that he views a potential reunion between Mike Kafka and Reid in a positive light: “Andy (Reid) just rarely brings somebody out of his circle. I don’t think it’s a bad thing if he did, but I think in some ways (Mike) Kafka fits that so perfectly, he just spent four or five years with (Brian) Daboll in that system, but obviously he knows that Chiefs system so well, i think he can bring in some outside ideas.”

Restructuring in Andy Reid’s coaching staff

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, Andy Reid faces the daunting prospect of losing both his offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, and his defensive mastermind, Steve Spagnuolo, as both have already begun interviewing for head coaching vacancies.

Nagy has emerged as a top candidate for several rebuilding franchises, with reports linking him to the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Spagnuolo’s elite defensive schemes have made him a priority target for the Titans—largely due to his connection with GM Mike Borgonzi—as well as the New York Giants and the Raiders. Losing both pillars of his coaching staff simultaneously would force Reid into a massive organizational reset as he looks to maintain the Chiefs‘ championship standards.

