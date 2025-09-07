Trending topics:
NFL

George Kittle ruled out vs Seahawks: Who are the other TEs on the 49ers depth chart?

During the game against the Seattle Seahawks, George Kittle was forced to leave the field for the San Francisco 49ers.

By Matías Persuh

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesGeorge Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

In the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener, one of their top stars, George Kittle, had to leave the game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy will need to look for other options on offense.

One of the most talented tight ends not only on the team but in the league had to leave the field due to injury, prompting the staff to explore other options at his position.

Who are the other two tight ends available to the head coach going forward? They are Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges, with Farrell being the one most likely to get targeted by the QB during the game.

The Bay Area team’s debut got off to a rough start at Lumen Field when it comes to injuries — not only because of what Kittle contributes on the field but also for the emotional support he provides to his teammates.

Luke Farrell

Luke Farrell #89 of the San Francisco 49ers.

What happened to George Kittle?

The season didn’t start off well for San Francisco — at least physically. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, George Kittle was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury.

“49ers TE George Kittle was ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

It will be a matter of waiting for the necessary tests to determine the severity of the injury and how much recovery time will be needed for one of the team’s key players.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
