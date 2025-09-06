49ers’ Christian McCaffrey reveals his admiration for the playstyle of one of his teammates

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the new NFL season full of hope and excitement, with their sights set on a playoff run led by star running back Christian McCaffrey. The team has reinforced its roster, and the chemistry among players is generating plenty of optimism.

Before Brian Robinson Jr. even set foot in the 49ers facility, Christian McCaffrey was already a fan. So when the Washington Commanders traded Robinson Jr. to San Francisco last week, McCaffrey was thrilled to team up with someone he had admired from afar.

“I knew [his game] well,” McCaffrey told reporters after practice Friday. “I watched a bunch of Commanders games just because my brother plays there. So I got to watch him a lot and have always been a fan. And I’m pumped he’s on our team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Robinson brings to the 49ers

Robinson Jr. arrived in the Bay just before the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 23. While he has been busy studying coach Kyle Shanahan’s complex playbook, McCaffrey said it was great to get to know Robinson Jr. personally before fully diving into game action.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Advertisement

“It’s been amazing, man,” McCaffrey said. “Even last week, just being able to hang out a little bit with him and get to know him better as a person. But what he brings to our team is so much physicality, a tough runner, fast, hard-nosed. He fits our group really well.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bears’ Caleb Williams could lose a key teammate for season opener vs Vikings

For McCaffrey, who was limited by injuries last season, this year brings renewed optimism—especially with Robinson Jr.’s addition. McCaffrey is itching for a bounce-back campaign after injuries derailed his follow-up to his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year season. He believes Robinson Jr. can help elevate the entire offense.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think when you have somebody like him come in and he’s a force multiplier, I think he makes our team better. He makes everybody better. Anytime you add good players to an offense, it’s just another guy the defense has to account for. So it’s been fun having him here, and I’m excited to see what he does.”