The league had some impactful trades in the offseason this year. There was an obvious leader in that category with the move that sent Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. However, there was a low-key trade that could end up being huge.

The New York Giants had a clear need for offensive playmakers. They haven’t been able to get an elite wide receiver yet, but they were active in acquiring Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders to add help around Daniel Jones.

Waller is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he is healthy, although his lack of availability was probably the reason why he was shopped. It only cost the Giants a third-round pick, so this could be their biggest transaction in an attempt to be contenders.

Darren Waller gets real on why he picked N°12 in the Giants

The tight end has been an impressive weapon for the Raiders the last couple of years. However, multiple injuries limited his production on the field. His number while in Las Vegas was 83, but he decided to make a change to send a strong message.

“Twelve is a number that has a lot of meaning to me. Somebody that’s in recovery. There are certain programs that people like me are a part of, and 12 is a very symbolic number. So, it’s just representing people that are in sobriety”, Waller said in an interview with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.