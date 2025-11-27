Giants defender praises Drake Maye ahead of Week 13 matchup

The New York Giants and the New England Patriots have a lot of history. Their Super Bowl encounters have been memorable, but they are in different eras right now, trying to start something new with their young and talented quarterbacks.

It remains to be seen if Jaxson Dart will be available for the Week 13 duel after missing the last two games, but Drake Maye is, and he’s eager to keep the team’s momentum. The Patriots (10-2) are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Giants’ linebacker Brian Burns made his thoughts clear on Maye.

Brian Burns praises Drake Maye ahead of Week 13

During Tuesday’s press conference, Burns discussed what he has seen from Maye during his young NFL career. Burns mentioned a couple of things that made Maye stand out after just two seasons in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

“He’s talented. Talented arm,” Burns said. “I’m not really too sure yet about how quick he is to process everything, but I do feel like he makes the right plays at the right time. He does seem to be poised, maybe a little bit too poised, in the pocket, but just overall, he’s been showing his talent, for sure.”

Advertisement

Maye didn’t have the best rookie season with Jerod Mayo on the sidelines. However, he has turned things around under head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots boast the league-best record, and the inconsistent Giants look like a good opponent to extend their streak.