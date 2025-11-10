Trending topics:
Sean McDermott reveals if Brian Daboll could return to Bills after Giants firing

Less than few hours after Brian Daboll was fired by the New York Giants, Sean McDermott was asked if he would give Daboll an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills, to which the head coach gave a clear answer.

By Richard Tovar

Brian Daboll head coach of the New York Giants
Sean McDermott was as clear as possible when asked whether Brian Daboll will have an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills, effectively saying no. For now, the head coach will remain without a job following his recent exit from the New York Giants.

The report was shared by Ari Meirov on X: “HC Sean McDermott said adding Brian Daboll to their offensive staff is not under consideration right now.” Fans reacted to the post with mixed emotions, some opposing the move and others arguing the Bills desperately need the help.

Developing story…

