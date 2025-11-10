Sean McDermott reveals if Brian Daboll could return to Bills after Giants firing

Sean McDermott was as clear as possible when asked whether Brian Daboll will have an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills, effectively saying no. For now, the head coach will remain without a job following his recent exit from the New York Giants.
The report was shared by Ari Meirov on X: “HC Sean McDermott said adding Brian Daboll to their offensive staff is not under consideration right now.” Fans reacted to the post with mixed emotions, some opposing the move and others arguing the Bills desperately need the help.
Developing story…
