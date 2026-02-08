Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show: What song opened their set?

Green Day kicked off the Super Bowl LX festivities with a hometown‑rock pregame performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl as part of the opening ceremony.

Their slot came as part of the high‑energy pregame lineup. Playing right in their Bay Area “backyard”, the trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool blended punk spirit with classic hits to set a festive tone for fans tuned in ahead of kickoff.

Their appearance wasn’t just ceremonial: as a band with deep roots in Northern California and a legacy of big‑stadium rock, their opening set turned the pregame window into a moment of high anticipation long before the NFL’s main event began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was the first Green Day song played at the pregame show?

Green Day opened the Super Bowl LX pregame show with the punk anthem “Holiday”, setting the tone for a high‑energy kickoff to the NFL’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The song, originally released in 2005 on the band’s American Idiot album, is known for its fiery riffs and politically charged lyrics, making it a fitting opener for a moment designed to grab attention from the outset.

Advertisement

This choice as the first song echoed the band’s career‑long blend of punchy melodies and pointed commentary. For decades, they have woven social critique into their music, and leading with a track that became a staple of their catalog helped link their legacy to a stage watched by millions around the world.

Advertisement

The band then built on that opening with a selection of their best‑known hits, turning the pregame window into both a rock‑driven celebration and a nod to their enduring influence in modern music.