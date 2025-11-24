How close is Myles Garrett to breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record?

Myles Garrett has played 10 games for the Browns this season, which has been enough for him to rack up 18 sacks, three of which came recently against the Raiders. He is now closer than ever to breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record, needing just five more sacks to do so.

For Garrett to etch his name into NFL history as one of the best sack artists in a season, he needs to surpass the mark of 22.5 sacks. He is well within striking distance and has plenty of time, as the Browns still have six games remaining in the 2025 season.

In just the last two weeks, Garrett has tallied seven sacks (four against Baltimore and the three most recent ones against Las Vegas). His single-best game of the year so far was against the Patriots, where he recorded a total of five sacks against Drake Maye.

Who holds the single-season NFL sack record?

The current single-season sack record is shared by two players: Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, both with 22.5 sacks. T.J. Watt was the most recent player to achieve the feat, doing so in the 2021 season, and he recently surpassed his brother J.J. Watt in career total sacks.

Garrett is currently slightly ahead of T.J. Watt in career total sacks and is ranked 24th on the all-time sack leaders list, which has been officially tracked since 1982, the top of that list is Bruce Smith with 200 sacks.

Garrett was dominant since college

It’s worth remembering that Garrett has been a dominant force since his time with the Aggies. He broke the freshman sack record of 5.5 in his first six games with the program, and he also broke the SEC’s freshman sack record with 8 total sacks.