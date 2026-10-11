Who are singing the national anthems before Jaguars vs Eagles in London today for 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles bring NFL action to London for a Week 5 showdown, but before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, two voices will set the tone for this international clash.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars will open their Week 5 matchup in London with performances of the American and British national anthems before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 11.

The NFL has selected two singers for the international game, adding a musical moment to one of the league’s biggest overseas events of the 2026 season. Grammy-nominated singer Mike Terrell will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Meanwhile, English mezzo-soprano Laura Wright will sing “God Save the King”, representing the host country before the NFL action begins. Hundreds of fans will attend the stadium to watch the performances and the halftime show.

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Who is Laura Wright, who is singing the British national anthem?

English mezzo-soprano Laura Wright will perform “God Save the King”. She is known for blending classical music with pop influences, building a career that has taken her beyond traditional concert stages.

Laura Wright attends the Classic BRIT Awards 2013 (Source: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Her repertoire and public performances have helped establish her as a recognizable voice in British music, particularly at major national and sporting occasions.

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One of her notable appearances came in 2014, when she performed at the opening ceremony of Prince Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

The ceremony was a significant moment in her career and highlighted her experience performing for large audiences at high-profile events. Her appearance at the NFL London game continues that connection with major live events.

Who is Mike Terrell, who is singing the US national anthem?

Mike Terrell, a Grammy-nominated singer, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”. He was born in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia and raised in North Philadelphia, giving him a personal connection to the city represented by the Eagles.

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He developed his voice singing in church and performing with local gospel groups before pursuing formal training with the Keystone State Boychoir and studying theater at Philadelphia’s Creative and Performing Arts High School (CAPA). He later attended Columbia College Chicago on a scholarship.

His career spans R&B, soul and gospel, as well as acting and vocal production. Terrell has worked on projects involving prominent artists, including Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder and Post Malone, and has appeared in television productions such as Empire, The Chi and Chicago P.D.

His gospel work has also earned Grammy recognition, adding another milestone to his career with the NFL’s London audience set to hear him perform before the Eagles-Jaguars matchup.