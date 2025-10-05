How many fans are attending Browns vs Vikings in London for Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season?

Beneath the London sky, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is poised to welcome a sea of fans for the Week 5 clash between the Browns and Vikings. The game kicks off at 2:30 PM BST (9:30 AM ET), drawing spectators from both sides of the Atlantic.

While the exact attendance figure will emerge over game day, past fixtures often bring record-level crowds, making “how many will fill the seats?” a headline in itself. The NFL’s global ambitions rest not just on plays, but on packed stadiums.

And when the second quarter ends, the spotlight shifts: RAYE is set to lead the halftime show, bridging sport and spectacle in a performance meant to echo across both stadium and screens.

Browns vs. Vikings: A full house awaits at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

On Sunday, October 5, the Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET. It boasts a seating capacity of 62,850, making it the largest club stadium in London.

While official attendance figures will be confirmed post-game, the NFL’s international series has consistently drawn large crowds. With teams like the Browns and Vikings bringing dedicated fan bases, a full house is anticipated.

Adding to the excitement, RAYE is set to headline the halftime show. Known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, her appearance underscores the NFL’s commitment to integrating local culture into its international events.

For fans unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 9:30 AM ET. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will provide commentary, bringing the excitement of the game directly to viewers.