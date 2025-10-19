How many fans are attending Jaguars vs Rams in Week 7 London game today, Oct. 19?

London once again becomes the stage for NFL spectacle as the Jaguars and Rams face off in Week 7. The buzz around Wembley is electric, with fans flooding in from both sides of the Atlantic, eager to witness another international clash.

For Jacksonville, this marks another chapter in their long-standing London connection — their 12th appearance in the city since 2013. The Rams, meanwhile, return overseas for the first time since 2019, bringing a star-studded lineup.

Attendance figures are already drawing attention, hinting at one of the most anticipated crowds of the season. The atmosphere reflects more than just fandom, it’s a measure of how deeply the NFL has rooted itself in the sports culture.

Jaguars vs. Rams attendance expected near capacity at Wembley

The official attendance number for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, October 19, 2025, will not be announced until the conclusion of the contest, but the game is being held at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, which has a capacity of 90,000 for football games.

General view inside the stadium prior to a Jaguars NFL match in 2023. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

NFL games at Wembley are historically near-sellouts, and based on ticket sales and hospitality package movement, the stadium is expected to be virtually full, reflecting the immense popularity of American football in the UK.

The Week 7 contest features two teams with identical 4-2 records heading into the game, making the outcome crucial for both franchises as they enter the middle of the season. The game is scheduled for a 9:30 AM ET kickoff.

This particular matchup holds significance for both franchises’ international presence. The Jaguars are playing their 14th game in London, more than any other NFL franchise, solidifying their reputation as the UK’s “home team”.

DaVon Hamilton of Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Rams are making their fifth international appearance and their first return since 2019. Key player storylines to watch include the performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wide receiver Davante Adams, especially against a solid Jaguars defense.

For Jacksonville, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will need to be sharp while the Jaguars’ defensive unit will rely on its high turnover differential to generate momentum. This Week 7 finale of the 2025 London Series promises a highly competitive battle as both teams vie for a critical fifth win of the season.