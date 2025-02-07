The Super Bowl is the largest sporting event in the United States and one of the largest in the world. The opportunity to be on the field and see the action up close makes the NFL game an unforgettable experience. Because of its size, there are many attendees, staff, and even performers near the field.

Watching a Super Bowl can be difficult due to the complexity of getting tickets and ticket prices, but it is undoubtedly a unique experience. It is more than just an NFL game. Brands invest millions of dollars in advertising, and the halftime show is one of the most watched moments in the world.

If there is one thing that characterizes an NFL game, it is the number of people around the field in various roles. From the perimeter, watching the game on the grass, and in specific roles, the image always shows a crowd on the outside, raising the question of how many people are on the sidelines at the Super Bowl.

How many people are on the sidelines during the Super Bowl?

First of all, each team has its technical staff on the sidelines during the Super Bowl. This group of people are the coaches. There is the head coach, a defensive and offensive coordinator, a special teams coach, and several position coaches and senior assistants. In addition, there are 37 replacement players on each team’s bench, usually along with some ineligible practice squad players.

The sidelines in the minutes leading up to the Super Bowl of the 2023 NFL season.

Others on the sideline are members of the medical and training staff, ready to respond to any emergency. You will also see league officials, front office personnel, and reporters on the sidelines. In a Super Bowl it’s also normal to see other invited or relevant people around the field. In total, there are probably more than 200 people on the sideline during a Super Bowl.

How many players are on an NFL team?

An NFL team has a 53-man active roster during the regular season, with only 46 players eligible to dress for each game. Additionally, teams can have a 16-player practice squad, bringing the total number of players under contract to 69.

During the offseason, rosters expand to 90 players before being trimmed down ahead of the season. Injuries and other factors may lead to roster adjustments throughout the year, but the 53-man limit remains in place during the regular season.