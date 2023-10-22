How to watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos couldn’t do anything to avoid last week’s loss against the Chiefs, they are now mired in another losing streak of two consecutive weeks. The Packers are desperate to get out of the losing streak they have been suffering since Week 4, they rested in Bye Week 6 and could have a new strategy to win.

[Watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers online free in the US on Fubo]

Denver Broncos have only one victory after six weeks in the current season, the only victory was against the Chicago Bears 31-28 on the road, but after that only victory they lost two consecutive games against New York Jets 21-31 and recently against Kansas City Chiefs 8-19.

Green Bay Packers are not having the season they expected, so far they are mired in a losing streak that began in Week 4 with a loss against the Detroit Lions 20-34 and before Bye Week 6 they lost in Week 5 against Las Vegas Raiders 13-17.

When will Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers be played?

Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 22 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Packers and Broncos need a victory to alleviate their bad records, they are in a situation that if it does not improve after this week it is unlikely that they will be able to make the playoffs or even fight for a wild card spot.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM



How to watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, October 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.