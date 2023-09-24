How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The home team wants to break the bad streak. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Vikings are desperate for a win, they started the current season with a pair of losses during Weeks 1 and 2. The first loss was against the Buccaneers 17-20 and the most recent against the Eagles by 28-34.< /p>

The Charges are in the same situation with a losing streak of two consecutive losses, the most recent loss being on the road against the Tennessee Titans by 24-27 (OT).

When will Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers be played?

Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Both teams are hungry for a victory, this game could be the most intense of the day.

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Chargers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN