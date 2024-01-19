How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

San Francisco 49ers will play against Green Bay Packers in what will be the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It will be the first and long-awaited postseason game for one of the main contenders to win the title in the year 2024. The San Francisco 49ers are eager to demonstrate that their impressive performance during the regular season, where they finished 1st in the NFC, was no mere coincidence.

However, they won’t have it easy at all, as their opponents are a team that has just caused a surprise in the first playoff game. The Green Bay Packers eliminated a team that had a strong regular season, like the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card, and are now prepared to assert their dominance once again.

When will San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers be played?

The 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will be played this Saturday, January 20 at 8:15 PM (ET).

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in the US

This 2023-2024 NFL playoff game between San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023-2024 playoff game between San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.