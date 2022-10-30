Indianapolis Colts play against Washington Commanders for a game in the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 8 in your country

Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on October 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team knows that this game could be more complicated than expected. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Colts recently lost to the Titans 10-19 on the road, that game ended their two-week winning streak. So far the Colts are 3-3-1 overall in the second AFC South spot.

The Commanders won another game in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers 23-21 to build their first winning streak in the 2022 season. But before that winning streak they were mired in a four-week losing streak.

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders: Kick-Off Time

Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM October 31

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders: Predictions And Odds

The Indianapolis Colts won a recent home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the best part is that their home winning record is good with two wins and one loss. The Washington Commanders have only one win on the road, but they are on a hot streak and it's good for them. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Under.

BetMGM Indianapolis Colts -3 / -145 Totals 39.5 Washington Commanders +3 / +120

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).