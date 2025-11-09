Is Aaron Jones playing today for Vikings vs Ravens in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

As the NFL season moves along, the picture in each division is slowly starting to take shape — and no team wants to drop valuable points along the way. JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones’ Minnesota Vikings are no exception. A win over the Baltimore Ravens could provide a major morale boost for a team determined to stay in the NFC North race.

The good news for Kevin O’Connell has started to roll in ahead of this crucial matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. While Aaron Jones has been listed as questionable, all signs point to the running back being available for the coaching staff on game day.

This update was reported by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who shared the information on his official X account (formerly Twitter). It’s a significant development for a Vikings team that finds itself in a must-win situation.

“Vikings RB Aaron Jones (questionable, shoulder) is expected to play Sunday vs. Ravens, per sources,” the insider reported via @JFowlerESPN. The RB has emerged as one of McCarthy’s most trusted targets this season.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings hands the ball off to Aaron Jones Sr.

What’s bothering Aaron Jones?

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a shoulder and toe injury in last week’s victory, although he might be available for the coaching staff.

The veteran missed Wednesday’s practice before logging limited sessions later in the week, creating uncertainty around his availability. Jones’ status will be monitored closely leading up to kickoff, with the potential presence of the dynamic playmaker being a major boost to the Vikings’ offense.

The impact of Jones’ presence on the Vikings’ offense

Despite missing time with a hamstring injury this season, running back Aaron Jones continues to be the engine of the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense when on the field. The veteran playmaker is averaging an efficient 5.1 yards per rushing attempt (139 rushing yards on 27 carries) this 2025 season, showcasing his trademark burst.

His value extends far beyond the run game, as he has also posted 7 receptions for 79 receiving yards and one touchdown, demonstrating his essential dual-threat role as a rusher and a receiver.

As the Vikings navigate a season with a developing quarterback, Jones’ proven ability to control the pace of the game and create yards—such as his recent 98 yards from scrimmage on just 11 touches in Week 9—is crucial for their offensive success.