Trending topics:
NFL

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers against Bears in Week 12?

The Steelers released their final injury report before the game against the Bears. A massive update to determine if Aaron Rodgers will be available.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has been officially listed as questionable on Mike Tomlin’s final injury report before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

The veteran suffered a fracture in his left wrist during the first half of last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and, although he intended to return in the second half, the doctors did not allow it.

Mason Rudolph stepped in and delivered a great performance, leading the 34-12 victory at Acrisure Stadium. Now, the big question is whether Rodgers will be ready to return to Soldier Field or if the Super Bowl champion quarterback will have to wait.

Advertisement

Will Aaron Rodgers play for Steelers against Bengals?

Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable, so it’s still unknown whether he will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Bears. This means it will be a game-time decision on Sunday for Mike Tomlin.

A report from Tom Pelissero has indicated that the quarterback has asked Tomlin to let him play, but the doctors have warned that a severe hit could cause a displaced fracture that would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers is that Cam Heyward and Darius Slay have recovered from their respective injuries, so they are expected to play in Chicago.

NFL Week 12: What happens if Pittsburgh Steelers lose or win against Chicago Bears?

see also

NFL Week 12: What happens if Pittsburgh Steelers lose or win against Chicago Bears?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin's Steelers could reportedly lose Aaron Rodgers for rest of the season
NFL

Mike Tomlin's Steelers could reportedly lose Aaron Rodgers for rest of the season

What happens if Steelers lose or win against Bears?
NFL

What happens if Steelers lose or win against Bears?

Cowboys' star defends George Pickens and takes a big shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers
NFL

Cowboys' star defends George Pickens and takes a big shot at Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Where to watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde live in the USA: 2025 boxing match
Boxing

Where to watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde live in the USA: 2025 boxing match

Better Collective Logo