The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 6-4 record and hold first place in the AFC North. However, they are not favored to win the division title because Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are only one game behind.

For their part, the Chicago Bears are full of hope for the future with the arrival of Ben Johnson as head coach. The team has seven wins in its last eight games and has surprised everyone by leading the NFC North ahead of teams like the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, the Week 12 game between the Steelers and Bears has a very special ingredient. Aaron Rodgers returns to Soldier Field, the place where he wrote many great chapters with the Packers during his legendary career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Steelers lose against the Bears?

If the Steelers lose against the Bears in Week 12, Pittsburgh would drop to a 6-5 record, greatly complicating their path to the playoffs. The Ravens could catch them at the top of the AFC North and, with remaining games between both teams, Lamar Jackson would definitely have the edge.

Additionally, the problem for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers is that the road as a wild-card team looks like an uphill battle. A 6-5 record would put them behind teams like the Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoff picture.

Advertisement

Considering how tight the wild-card race is, many experts have pointed out that the ideal scenario for Mike Tomlin is to win the division, since they control their chances to knock out the Ravens. Of course, a division title would also give them a home playoff game.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ comments confirm there is no Steelers quarterback controversy with Mason Rudolph

What happens if the Steelers beat the Bears?

If the Steelers beat the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh would maintain control of its destiny to win the AFC North with a 7-4 record. However, the schedule still brings a lot of difficulty with games against the Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Browns, and a rematch with Baltimore in Week 18.