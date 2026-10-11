Is Ashton Jeanty playing today for Raiders at Patriots in 2026 NFL Week 5?

Ashton Jeanty's status remains up in the air as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Ashton Jeanty is officially listed as questionable to play when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. With his status still uncertain, it’s easy to see why Raiders (and fantasy football owners) are stressing out in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jeanty is currently dealing with ankle and foot injuries that are threatening to sideline him for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL campaign. With the Raiders coming off their first loss of the year, and the Patriots having defeated the Buffalo Bills last week, whether Jeanty plays or not could determine the trajectory of the game in Foxborough.

Gearing up for Week 5 in Mass., Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak had an encouraging statement about Jeanty’s status, but the team’s updates tell a different story. According to Kubiak, Jeanty will “do his best to go”, but it’s not looking great.

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Jeanty’s week of practice

As it is, Jeanty has been on a downward spiral. Following the injuries sustained in the grueling Week 4 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jeanty was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he was downgraded to a limited role the next day before being completely sidelined in Las Vegas’ last practice on Friday. The fact Jeanty wasn’t listed as out in the final injury report before gameday is definitely encouraging, but it may be the only positive sign in the last few days.

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Still, anything can happen, especially when the resilience of a competitor like Jeanty is at stake. In a crucial battle to keep the good times rolling in Vegas, Jeanty won’t want to miss the action. However, the bigger picture can’t be lost sight of, either.

Raiders make RB move just in case

“With Ashton Jeanty questionable because of foot and ankle injuries, the Raiders elevated RB Roman Hemby,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on his X account.

Calling up another running back to the active roster might be a clear indication of how concerned Las Vegas is about Jeanty’s health. Still, even if Jeanty doesn’t play, Hemby may not have much of a role. Instead, rookie out of Arkansas Mike Washington Jr. is expected to be the No. 1 backfield option should the Boise State icon be ruled out.

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Key takeaways