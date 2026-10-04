Is Brock Bowers playing today for Raiders vs Chiefs in 2026 NFL Week 4?

Coming off an unstoppable debut in the 2026 NFL season, Brock Bowers may not be able to help the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After missing the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL campaign, Brock Bowers made his season debut in Week 3, and he didn’t disappoint. Entering a high-stakes Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0), the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) didn’t expect to run into any sort of drama with their star tight end, but here we are.

“Raiders TE Brock Bowers, who had been on the injury report due to his knee, now has an illness for which Las Vegas is listing him as questionable for today’s game vs. the Chiefs,” as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. “The Raiders are expecting Bowers to play, but he does have an illness.“

Although reports suggest Bowers will indeed play in the crucial AFC West showdown against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, he may not be fully healthy. Even when he isn’t at 100 percent, the product out of Georgia is a force to be reckoned with and a constant menace to defenses.

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However, considering Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury and illness is now being added to the mix, he may not be at his best against Kansas City. For fantasy football owners, though, as long as Bowers is active, he is a must-start. For Andy Reid and company, as long as Bowers is on the field, he is someone to keep an eye on, and it still may not be enough to stop him.

Brock Bowers finished with 10-116-1 stat line in Week 3.

Bowers was late addition to injury report

After missing the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season while recovering from minor arthroscopic knee surgery to trim a meniscus tear in his left knee, many expected the issue to be in the past. However, Bowers was a limited participant during Las Vegas’ Friday practice as he dealt with a knee issue.

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Now, he’s also being reported sick, which only adds another layer to the drama. The illness may not rule him out, but if it compounds the knee setback, it may be all she wrote for Bowers’ availability against the Chiefs.

For the time being, the Raiders are confident, though. As long as that left knee doesn’t bring up new headaches, they should be good to go with their best player. Plus, if illness is the only source of concern, it might be a good omen, as Bowers could have his own version of a “flu game.”

Bowers’ projection for Week 4

For the time being, Las Vegas is counting on Bowers. Fantasy football owners should, as well. According to ESPN’s app, in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues, the Raiders’ tight end is projected to put up 15.91 points against the Chiefs. Considering Bowers was projected for 14.18 last week and ended up with 27.6 points (PPR), it might be an even more encouraging sign.

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Key takeaways