NFL

Is Baker Mayfield playing for Buccaneers vs Eagles today in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season?

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in a clash of undefeated NFL teams.

By Matías Persuh

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the pleasant surprises of this NFL season, remaining unbeaten through the early weeks. With a packed Raymond James Stadium expected on game day, the Bucs will look to extend their streak to 4-0. But it won’t be an easy task — standing in their way are the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

A biceps injury had put the starter QB’s availability in question for this matchup, casting doubt over his status for Todd Bowles’ team. However, according to the latest reports, all signs point to Mayfield being ready to suit up once again this season.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported via his official X account (formerly Twitter) that, although the signal-caller was listed as questionable, he is expected to play today against the Eagles without any major issues.

“Three key Buccaneers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles — QB Baker Mayfield (bicep), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), and LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) — all are expected to play, per sources,” the insider reported via @AdamSchefter.

Tweet placeholder
Who is the Buccaneers’ backup QB behind Baker Mayfield?

According to the Buccaneers’ depth chart, the experienced quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is the next man up and would be the one to take the field as the team’s leader if Mayfield is unable to go.

While Baker Mayfield is expected to start against Philadelphia, head coach Todd Bowles knows he has veteran experience on the bench ready to step in if needed.

Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taking control of the NFC South

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday’s showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles is more than just an NFC measuring stick—it’s a chance to fully assert their dominance in the NFC South.

With a clean 3-0 record already leading the division, a statement victory over a legitimate Super Bowl contender like the Eagles would not only solidify their position atop the conference standings, but it would also serve as a decisive early-season gut-punch to divisional rivals, giving the Bucs undeniable leverage and breathing room as they pursue a record-setting fifth consecutive NFC South title.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
