Who are the NFL’s oldest coaches in the 2025-26 season? The league’s veteran guard

In a league driven by speed and constant change, some figures move at their own rhythm. The sidelines of the 2025-26 NFL season feature a blend of experience and endurance, where years in the game carry a weight no rookie can match.

These veteran presences shape locker rooms, influence strategies and leave an imprint beyond wins and losses. Their approach reflects decades of observation, adaptation, and the subtle art of leadership that comes only with time.

As teams clash under bright lights and roaring crowds, these enduring coaches remind the league that longevity has its own kind of power—quiet, steady and impossible to ignore.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys | 51 years old

Brian Schottenheimer (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brian Schottenheimer’s career as an offensive coordinator has been one of consistent presence and deep football knowledge. At 51, he possesses the veteran perspective of someone who has coached in the NFL for nearly two decades, serving in key offensive roles for multiple franchises.

His family lineage in coaching (his father is NFL coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer) adds to his unique pedigree in the league. His current role with the Dallas Cowboys is defined by the pressure of managing a high-powered offense under intense scrutiny.

He is known for building strong running games and for his ability to adapt to different quarterback styles. His value is derived from his vast experience in managing game flow and preparing weekly offensive strategies for one of the most high-profile teams in professional sports.

Aaron Glenn, New York Jets | 53 years old

Aaron Glenn (Source: Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Aaron Glenn represents the new wave of defensive-minded head coaches, bringing the intensity and perspective of a former NFL player to the New York Jets. At 53, his career is rapidly ascending, having earned a reputation as one of the league’s top defensive coordinators during his successful tenure with the Detroit Lions.

His background as a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback gives him an innate connection with modern NFL players. His head coaching approach is expected to prioritize a hard-hitting, aggressive defense that leverages player talent over complex schemes.

His leadership style is characterized by high energy and a demand for disciplined performance, building on the success of his previous defensive units. His promotion to head coach is seen as a key moment, rewarding a coach who has consistently delivered elite defensive results.

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers | 53 years old

Mike Tomlin (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin is the embodiment of consistency in the modern NFL. At 53, his most astonishing professional feat is the unbroken streak of non-losing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers since taking over the job—a remarkable display of coaching excellence and stability in a volatile league. He is a Super Bowl champion and one of the most respected voices in football.

His leadership style is often described as a masterclass in man-management. He commands immense respect from his players and maintains a clear, unified focus, refusing to let external noise disrupt his team’s mission.

His longevity and sustained success make him a foundational figure in the league, defining the tough, resilient culture that has been a hallmark of the Steelers franchise for decades.

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders | 55 years old

Dan Quinn (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dan Quinn’s journey is defined by his reputation as a defensive culture-setter and motivator, now taking the helm for the Washington Commanders. Though slightly younger than the veteran group at 55, his experience includes a Super Bowl run with the Falcons and several years as a highly regarded defensive coordinator.

He is known for building aggressive, cohesive defenses and injecting a powerful sense of unity into his organizations. His coaching philosophy centers on discipline, high energy, and fostering a strong sense of team identity.

He approaches the head coaching role with the perspective of a defensive coordinator, prioritizing situational football and defensive pressure. His task in Washington is to quickly change the culture and establish a foundation of defensive toughness that can elevate the entire roster.

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos | 61 years old

Sean Payton (Source: Gus Stark/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is the offensive architect tasked with orchestrating the turnaround for the Denver Broncos. At 61, his legacy is firmly established as a Super Bowl-winning head coach and a masterful play-caller known for his aggressive, high-scoring offenses.

His long, successful tenure with the New Orleans Saints makes him one of the few active coaches who have demonstrably built and sustained a perennial contender. His current challenge in Denver is one of the most intriguing stories in the league, requiring him to completely reshape the organizational philosophy and identity.

His unique value lies in his system: a complex, quarterback-friendly offensive structure and a disciplined, demanding style of leadership that leaves no room for error. The Broncos are not just building a team; they are attempting to install the “Payton Way.”

Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers | 61 years old

Jim Harbaugh (Source: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Few coaches in American sports carry the unique, high-intensity DNA of Jim Harbaugh. The 61-year-old returns to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, a move that instantly injects a singular brand of competitive fire into the entire AFC West.

His reputation is built on being a program-builder, achieving stunning turnarounds at Stanford, with the San Francisco 49ers, and most recently, with the Michigan Wolverines, leading them to a national title. His coaching philosophy is a demanding mix of physical football, strong quarterback play, and unwavering enthusiasm.

His return narrative is one of unfinished business; he brings with him a history of immediate success and an expectation that he will quickly mold the talented Chargers roster into a championship-contending team, echoing the impact he had during his previous NFL tenure.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 61 years old

Todd Bowles (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Todd Bowles brings the sharp, strategic mind of a defensive specialist to the head coaching role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 61, his career is defined by a deep expertise in defensive schematics, known for crafting aggressive, complex packages that generate pressure and frustrate high-powered offenses. His defensive acumen was a cornerstone of the Buccaneers’ recent Super Bowl championship run.

Bowles’ path to the top has been one of hard-earned opportunity, having worked his way up through various coaching roles before cementing his reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

His leadership style is often described as intense but measured, relying on meticulous preparation and clear communication to implement his complicated defensive strategies on the field.

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens | 63 years old

John Harbaugh (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh represents the rare stability and physical identity of the Baltimore Ravens franchise. The 63-year-old coach has cultivated an environment defined by relentless defense, stout special teams, and a tough, disciplined approach that mirrors the city’s blue-collar ethos.

His tenure in Baltimore has been marked by consistency, with the team rarely experiencing a losing season since he took the helm in 2008, culminating in a Super Bowl victory.

The narrative surrounding Harbaugh is one of steady, unwavering leadership. He is less reliant on flashy offensive trends and more focused on building a team that excels in the trenches and dominates the situational football game. This durability in a volatile league is a hallmark of his effectiveness, making him one of the most respected and consistently competitive voices in the AFC.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs | 67 years old

Andy Reid (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

A true offensive savant and architect of the modern NFL dynasty, Andy Reid‘s presence on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs makes him one of the most invaluable figures in the sport.

At 67, he has amassed one of the most decorated résumés in league history, culminating in multiple Super Bowl victories over the past decade. His genius lies in his ability to evolve, constantly refreshing his playbook with innovative schemes that keep defensive coordinators awake at night.

His impact is felt beyond the championships. His “coaching tree” is vast, having mentored several successful head coaches now leading other NFL teams, which speaks to his profound influence on the sport’s strategic landscape.

He maintains a unique balance of paternal care and absolute expectation, driving a culture of consistent excellence that the Chiefs organization relies upon year after year.

Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders | 74 years old

Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The biggest anomaly in the NFL’s veteran ranks remains Pete Carroll. At 74, his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders marks him as the oldest head coach, yet he approaches the job with the energy and enthusiasm of a rookie.

His coaching philosophy, centered on competition and positive reinforcement, redefined the culture in Seattle and led to a Super Bowl title. His presence in the desert is less about winding down a career and more about proving his unique, player-first style can succeed in a third major NFL chapter.

His sustained success is a testament to his ability to connect with players decades younger than himself. His focus on takeaways, aggressive defense, and a strong running game, which characterized his championship teams, still serves as his foundational playbook.

The question surrounding his age isn’t about capacity, but about legacy; he remains one of the few coaches whose sheer joy for the game is a visible, constant factor on the sideline.

