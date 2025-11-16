Is Bam Knight playing today for Cardinals vs 49ers in Week 11 of 2025 NFL season?

The Arizona Cardinals are facing quite some injuries that could hamper their output against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 of the NFL season. One of those names that could be in doubt is running back Bam Knight. Will he suit up?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Bam Knight is expected to play despite battling an ankle injury. This is a huge relief for the Cardinals who are really short-handed in the running back position.

Their starting running back, James Conner, had a season-ending injury earlier in the season. That was quickly followed by another tough injury to RB2 Trey Benson, who is still on IR. Then, RB3 Emari Demercado wasn’t doing enough, plus also had some critical mistakes. This has made Bam Knight the one to take the workload in the rushing game.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. play vs. 49ers?

The best wide receiver in the Cardinals roster won’t play either. Marvin Harrison Jr. had an appendicitis surgery which took him out of this game. Hence, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (who is also a backup) will not have his best wideout available.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals

This means it’s Michael Wilson serving as WR1 for this game. Now, Wilson is talented, but the amount of injuries this team has is just insane. The team is playing with the RB4, WR2, and QB2 as starters.

Only one star left on the Cardinals offense

The only actual star left on the field is tight end Trey McBride, who is one of the best in the NFL. Still, the rest of the skill positions aren’t as healthy so a heavy workload awaits to McBride.

McBride has 61 catches for 603 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 9.9 yards per catch and he is the most reliable weapon Brissett has. If the Cardinals want to upset the 49ers, McBride must be stellar.