49ers get defensive help as Kyle Shanahan prepares for Brock Purdy’s return vs Cardinals

Brock Purdy is expected to reclaim his starting quarterback role for the San Francisco 49ers‘ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Kyle Shanahan must be happy to have his signal-caller back, but also to have some new defensive help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49ers waived backup QB Adrian Martinez and that roster spot was filled by defensive end Clelin Ferrell off the practice squad. Ferrell has played in the last two 49ers games as a temporary practice squad elevation. Now, he officially gets a roster spot.

Kyle Shanahan might focus on Brock Purdy’s return. However, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh might be ecstatic by the decision to keep Ferrell as he schemes against the Cardinals.

Advertisement

Ferrell is trying to revive his career

Picked with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell failed to produce for the Raiders. Now a seven-year veteran, he is trying to revive his career, and the 49ers are the best team to do so, since Robert Saleh will coach you.

Advertisement

Clelin Ferrell #96 of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

In fact, he already has a sack in two games with San Francisco. Ferrell is 28 years old, so he still has time to evolve into a big-time player. Also, the 49ers elevated cornerback Eli Apple for the Cardinals game.

see also NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after final decision between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones

San Francisco’s playoff hopes are still alive

The 49ers are 6-4 on the season which puts them third in the NFC West. However, the Seahawks and Rams are both 7-2 but one will be 7-3 as they face each other. This puts the 49ers in position to almost catch up to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, the 49ers are eighth in the NFC, just below the Packers for the last Wild Card round spot. Despite all the injuries, they are still alive and fighting. That is why Kyle Shanahan is a firm Coach of the Year candidate.