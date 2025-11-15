Trending topics:
NFL

49ers get defensive help as Kyle Shanahan prepares for Brock Purdy’s return vs Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers have a divisional encounter with the Arizona Cardinals. Not only that, but as head coach Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy prepare for the game, the team also get defensive help.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is expected to reclaim his starting quarterback role for the San Francisco 49ers‘ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Kyle Shanahan must be happy to have his signal-caller back, but also to have some new defensive help.

Advertisement

The 49ers waived backup QB Adrian Martinez and that roster spot was filled by defensive end Clelin Ferrell off the practice squad. Ferrell has played in the last two 49ers games as a temporary practice squad elevation. Now, he officially gets a roster spot.

Kyle Shanahan might focus on Brock Purdy’s return. However, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh might be ecstatic by the decision to keep Ferrell as he schemes against the Cardinals.

Advertisement

Ferrell is trying to revive his career

Picked with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell failed to produce for the Raiders. Now a seven-year veteran, he is trying to revive his career, and the 49ers are the best team to do so, since Robert Saleh will coach you.

Clelin Ferrell #96 of the San Francisco 49ers

Clelin Ferrell #96 of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

In fact, he already has a sack in two games with San Francisco. Ferrell is 28 years old, so he still has time to evolve into a big-time player. Also, the 49ers elevated cornerback Eli Apple for the Cardinals game.

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after final decision between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones

see also

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after final decision between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones

San Francisco’s playoff hopes are still alive

The 49ers are 6-4 on the season which puts them third in the NFC West. However, the Seahawks and Rams are both 7-2 but one will be 7-3 as they face each other. This puts the 49ers in position to almost catch up to them.

Advertisement

Right now, the 49ers are eighth in the NFC, just below the Packers for the last Wild Card round spot. Despite all the injuries, they are still alive and fighting. That is why Kyle Shanahan is a firm Coach of the Year candidate.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after 2025 season
NFL

Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after 2025 season

49ers announce their pick between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy for the Cardinals matchup
NFL

49ers announce their pick between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy for the Cardinals matchup

Kyle Shanahan confirms who will be 49ers starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones to face Rams
NFL

Kyle Shanahan confirms who will be 49ers starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones to face Rams

Patriots hit Drake Maye with tough news as key teammate lands on injured reserve
NFL

Patriots hit Drake Maye with tough news as key teammate lands on injured reserve

Better Collective Logo