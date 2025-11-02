Is Brandon McManus playing today for Packers vs Panthers in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

Usually when a team has an internal battle, it’s a quarterback one. However, the Green Bay Packers have a kicker battle going on. Ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers, will Brandon McManus play or not?

According to the last injury report, Brandon McManus is questionable to play after dealing with a quad injury. However, nothing is settled right now. McManus did practice all week but Lucas Havrisik remains on the roster too.

McManus hasn’t had a top year. He is averaging just 69.2% scoring, missing four field goals already, including two last week. He has also missed an extra point attempt. All in all, McManus hasn’t been as reliable as the Packers had hoped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McManus might lose the kicker battle

McManus lost a couple of games due to injury and Lucas Havrisik got the chance to step in. He was phenomenal. During that two-game span, Havrisik scored 4/4 field goals, including a 61-yarder.

Lucas Havrisik #35 of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Not only that, but Havrisik even became somewhat of a cult hero among Packers fans. Havrisik also is 100% accurate on extra points. After all, he has a better average than McManus and is not dealing with any injuries.

Advertisement

see also Jordan Love’s net worth: How rich is the Green Bay Packers quarterback?

The Packers can’t slip up

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Packers are very good. The NFL is not forgiving and when it’s about the NFC North, it’s even worse. Detroit has the same amount of wins, the only difference is the fact that the Packers have a tie and that’s what have them as first in the division.

Advertisement

If they slip up, the division could go away from them. That would mean they would have to battle with the rest of the conference to get a playoff spot as the wildcard. They must keep winning games at any cost.