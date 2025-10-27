Aaron Rodgers gives Packers reason to be proud with stern admission after Steelers loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost at home to the Green Bay Packers. While a bitter pill to swallow, quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave props to the away team on a very specific aspect of the game.

The Packers fans were loud at Acrisure Stadium and Rodgers spoke about it after the game, “I’ve heard that chant for 18 years.” Rodgers said. “Packers fans travel really well. First time in a while I’ve used silent count for a home game. That’s a credit to those Packer fans.“

The Steelers got off to a decent start but couldn’t score touchdowns. Settling for field goals won’t do it in the NFL and that was what happened. Eventually, the Packers‘ offense started to click, Jordan Love started to make big plays and Pittsburgh couldn’t keep the pace.

Rodgers won’t join an elite club

Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady. Those are the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams in the NFL. Last night, Rodgers had the chance to join that elite club and failed. However, it won’t be this season at least and the Steelers don’t play the Packers for another two years. Unless Rodgers changes teams or plays for another two years, it’s highly unlikely that he will get another shot at getting the milestone.

Rodgers completed 24 of 36 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. However, the team was absolutely awful on third downs. They were 1/10 on third downs and that’s no way to win games.

There was a silver lining on this loss

Despite the loss, the Steelers might have just finally untapped on the potential of one of their weapons. Second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson had the best game of his career. He has been highly-touted for a while but it seems like the production didn’t match the hype.

Against the Packers, he had four catches for 74 yards and one touchdown. Wilson didn’t have more than 17 yards in any game prior to this one. The Steelers have been rumored to be on the market for a receiver but if Wilson can blossom, they might not need to acquire anyone else.