Is Brock Purdy playing today for 49ers vs Giants in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

Amid an injury-plagued season, the San Francisco 49ers are still in the hunt for a playoff berth. However, when facing the New York Giants, many are wondering if Brock Purdy will play or not.

Purdy last played in Week 4 and has been dealing with a toe injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Purdy won’t be playing against the Giants. This means that Mac Jones will be under center back again.

Having said so, Shanahan confirmed that Purdy could serve as the emergency third QB, also reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This means he might be ready, but the team is taking caution with him, at least for this week against the Giants.

Mac Jones has done enough to trust him

San Francisco is 5-3 and Jones has played in six games. He has a record of 4-2 and having his best year, arguably since his rookie season. Jones is completing 65.9% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mac Jones, QB for the 49ers

Jones has played through a knee injury too. However, he has been showing heart, grit and competitiveness. Also, he’s been determined to win. The 49ers are alive thanks to Jones being a stubborn quarterback. He refuses to go away even when the game seems tough.

Shanahan has revived Mac Jones

Kyle Shanahan wanted to draft Mac Jones back in 2021. However, now that he got the chance of working with him, one thing is for sure: Mac Jones’ career has revived with the 49ers coach.

Jones not only lost his starting job in New England, but then was a backup in Jacksonville, where he went 2-5 last year. Hence, his career was spiraling down, until Shanahan brought him. Amid all the Purdy uncertainty, Jones has been keeping the boat afloat.