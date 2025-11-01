Trending topics:
Giants provide Jaxson Dart with new weapon ahead of Week 9 game vs 49ers

With plenty of injuries, the New York Giants gave Jaxson Dart a new weapon ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Bruno Milano

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants
© Adam Hunger/Getty ImagesJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Amid awful injury situations on the offensive side of the New York Giants‘ roster, the team decided to give quarterback Jaxson Dart a new weapon. The team will face the San Francisco 49ers.

The weapon in hand is wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who also serves as a great kick returner. McCloud started the season playing with the Falcons but was released on October 21.

With the Falcons, he had six catches for 64 yards. He wasn’t used as much in a very underwhelming offense. Now, he will have the chance to impress alongside rookie-sensation Jaxson Dart.

McCloud is an eight-year veteran with good upside

It’s weird how McCloud’s career with the Falcons ended. Last year, he had a career-high 686 yards. However, that’s the upside that the Giants will have in their hands now.

Ray-Ray McCloud is the new Giants weapon

Ray-Ray McCloud is the new Giants weapon

McCloud is a slot receiver with good speed. He also has a career 67.2% catch rate. Usually, when catching in traffic, McCloud is a good target. His frame is great to be found in tight windows and low-height passes.

What are other weapons in the Giants?

Dart already lost his best wide receiver in Malik Nabers and best running back in Cam Skattebo. Now, his best weapons are WRs Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

While not elite, they are talented weapons. With Brian Daboll trying to save his job, he will try to win games with what he has. The good thing is Dart has an incredible upside so he can make plays. The 49ers are depleted by injuries, so it’s a toin coss.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
