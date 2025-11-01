Giants provide Jaxson Dart with new weapon ahead of Week 9 game vs 49ers

Amid awful injury situations on the offensive side of the New York Giants‘ roster, the team decided to give quarterback Jaxson Dart a new weapon. The team will face the San Francisco 49ers.

The weapon in hand is wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who also serves as a great kick returner. McCloud started the season playing with the Falcons but was released on October 21.

With the Falcons, he had six catches for 64 yards. He wasn’t used as much in a very underwhelming offense. Now, he will have the chance to impress alongside rookie-sensation Jaxson Dart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCloud is an eight-year veteran with good upside

It’s weird how McCloud’s career with the Falcons ended. Last year, he had a career-high 686 yards. However, that’s the upside that the Giants will have in their hands now.

Ray-Ray McCloud is the new Giants weapon

Advertisement

McCloud is a slot receiver with good speed. He also has a career 67.2% catch rate. Usually, when catching in traffic, McCloud is a good target. His frame is great to be found in tight windows and low-height passes.

Advertisement

see also Seahawks urged to trade for former Giants lineman

What are other weapons in the Giants?

Dart already lost his best wide receiver in Malik Nabers and best running back in Cam Skattebo. Now, his best weapons are WRs Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Advertisement

While not elite, they are talented weapons. With Brian Daboll trying to save his job, he will try to win games with what he has. The good thing is Dart has an incredible upside so he can make plays. The 49ers are depleted by injuries, so it’s a toin coss.