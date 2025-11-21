Todd Bowles hints at when Bucky Irving could suit up for the Buccaneers again

Todd Bowles is certainly aware of the swirling speculation surrounding Bucky Irving, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach was recently clear, stating there is a possibility the running back could return for the Week 13 home game.

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Bucky Irving will not play against the Rams but is ‘trending up’ to play vs Cardinals next week. Says he got hurt and ‘didn’t handle it well..’, but doing fine,” reported Rick Stroud on X, relaying the head coach’s comments.

Bowles didn’t acknowledged what was already known: that Irving had been dealing with mental challenges beyond the physical injury. Just one day prior, Stroud had also mentioned that the running back had been receiving mental health support during his recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irving recently spotted at Buccaneers practice

Stroud also reported seeing Irving practicing with his Buccaneers teammates and took the opportunity to mention other players who will miss Sunday’s game: “Bucs RB Bucky Irving (red hoodie) warms up before practice. CB Jamel Dean, OLB Hasson Reddick were not working and will likely be out for Sunday night’s game.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Although Irving will not be available for the Week 12 game against the Rams, Bowles affirmed that Chris Godwin is on track to play that game, which would be a huge boost for Mayfield, who needs all available weapons.

Advertisement

see also Todd Bowles’ net worth: How rich is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach?

Buccaneers look strong without Irving

Despite Irving’s absence in multiple games, the Buccaneers look strong with a 6-4 record and could easily reach the playoffs, especially since the NFC South scenario is not overly complicated. The Panthers (6-5) currently represent their only major threat.