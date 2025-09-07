Alarms went off earlier in the week as San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey, suddenly appeared in the injury report. He also missed the Friday practice. As the team prepares to face divisional rivals Seattle Seahawks, everyone is wondering if he will play in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

McCaffrey will in fact play against the Seahawks. Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, CMC is “good to go.” The 49ers will have their running back taking the field, lining up alongside Brock Purdy.

It was rumored that McCaffrey was heavily involved in the Saturday walkthrough, potentially having a big role in the game, meaning he wouldn’t be limited. All in all, CMC will make his season debut today at Lumen Field.

Will Brock Purdy have other weapons return?

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was dealing with a calf injury. He was limited on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices, but managed to log a full practice on Friday. All signs point to Jennings playing against Seattle.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The other wide receiver that will play is Ricky Pearsall. Brock Purdy also saw Pearsall deal with injuries previous to the training camp. However, it seems the 49ers are going as healthy as they possibly can given all the setbacks.

San Francisco is riding a great streak in Seattle

Divisional rivalries tend to be fierce. Hence, getting away wins in these games is very valuable. The 49ers have made a good habit of ‘disrespecting‘ Lumen Field lately. The team has won the last three games in Seattle.

In fact, the rivalry as a whole has turned into a red-and-gold dominance lately. Out of the last seven games played between these two teams, the 49ers have won six. If Seattle wants to find a silver lining, it won the last game played in November of last season.