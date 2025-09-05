49ers receive great news regarding key Brock Purdy weapon amid Christian McCaffrey’s uncertainty

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers got hit with a massive blow as star running back Christian McCaffrey wasn’t able to practice today with a calf injury. While the running back said he will play, his status is still up in the air as to how many snaps he’ll play. On the other hand, at least there are other players that will, indeed, suit up fully for their Week 1 game.

That player is Jauan Jennings, who was battling an injury himself. However, he was off the team’s injury report and NBC Sports announced that Jennings should be playing against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jennings is also in the middle of a contract dispute, which makes some players threaten the team with a holdout. Apparently, Jennings’ approach is different, he’ll prove he deserves his money by balling on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennings will be Purdy’s best weapon on the field

If McCaffrey ends up not playing at his full capacities (even though he said he is ready to go), Jauan Jennings might easily be the best offensive weapon Brock Purdy has on the field. He is definitely the best wide receiver since his chemistry with the quarterback is absolute gold.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Last year, Jennings emerged as the best wideout on the team, racking up 975 yards in 15 games with the team. He also scored six touchdowns. Purdy trusts him and Jennings talent is so good he can make plays even if the pass is not the best.

Advertisement

see also San Francisco 49ers legends who built a dynasty: From the golden era of Montana to today’s heroes

Who will line up with Jennings as WR2?

Ricky Pearsall, who also battled with injuries during the offseason, recovered and is now on track to play as well. With both on the field, debates are going around as to who will be the WR1. However, given the numbers we saw from Jennings last year, it’s clear he will be the quarterback’s first choice.

Advertisement

This doesn’t mean Pearsall can’t explode and have a great game. During his rookie season, Pearsall only played 11 games but still managed to get 400 yards and three touchdowns. He will likely line up in the slot and Jennings will go to the X receiver role, where he played many times during the 2024 season. Both wideouts can have big games.