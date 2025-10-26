Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Panthers in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season has become a bit more challenging than expected for the Buffalo Bills after unexpected setbacks in recent weeks. The team, led on offense by stars Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid, will need to secure a win on the road against the Carolina Panthers if they hope to stay in contention in the AFC East, where the Patriots currently lead.

Sean McDermott will need all his players at full strength to take on a Panthers team that has been on the rise. Fortunately for the coach, and according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via X, Kincaid will finally be active for this afternoon’s game.

The talented tight end has been dealing with an oblique injury, but he will be available at Bank of America Stadium at risk. Kincaid has emerged as one of Josh Allen’s most reliable targets for the Bills.

The other targets for the QB listed on the depth chart at tight end are Dawson Knox and Jackson Haws, both with different skill sets. The Bills desperately need a win to put themselves back on top in the AFC.

Josh Allen #17 and Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills.

Kincaid’s impact on the Bills’ offense

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is cementing himself as a pivotal figure in the Bills’ passing attack this season, giving Josh Allen a reliable, high-volume target that stresses opposing defenses.

Through the first five games, Kincaid has emerged as the team’s receiving leader, tallying 20 receptions for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. His efficiency is notable, boasting an outstanding 83.3% catch rate and averaging a career-best 14.4 yards per reception, showcasing his development into a dynamic, downfield threat that is essential for the Bills’ high-octane offense.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up.

Staying on the Patriots’ tail

The Buffalo Bills’ reign atop the AFC East is suddenly in serious jeopardy, making their Week 8 clash with the Carolina Panthers a crucial must-win game. Following two consecutive losses—including a critical divisional defeat to the New England Patriots—the Bills (4-2) now sit second in the AFC East behind the surging Patriots (5-2).

To avoid falling a full two games behind their rivals and relinquishing control of the division they’ve held for five straight seasons, Josh Allen and the offense must regain their early-season form. A victory over the Panthers is essential for Buffalo to maintain pressure and keep their title hopes realistic as the Patriots continue their surprising surge.