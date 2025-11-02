Is Dalton Schultz playing today for Texans vs Broncos in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

The Houston Texans’ inconsistent NFL season leaves no room for another loss if their hopes of securing a Wild Card spot are to remain alive. CJ Stroud and Dalton Schultz showcased strong play in their last game against the 49ers and aim to carry that form into NRG Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

The good news for DeMeco Ryans’ team is that Dalton Schultz, who had been listed as questionable for the matchup against the Broncos, could get on the field if the coach decides.

The news was confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, who shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting a key development for the Texans, who desperately need a home win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Texans TE Dalton Schultz, who is listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries, is expected to play Sunday, source said,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans and Dalton Schultz #86.

Advertisement

The impact of Schultz’s play on the Texans

Tight end Dalton Schultz has quickly cemented himself as a critical component of the Houston Texans’ offense and a go-to safety valve for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Through seven games this season, Schultz is the second-leading receiver on the team, demonstrating his reliability with 32 receptions for 308 yards.

Advertisement

see also The 25 most memorable Houston Texans players ever: From underdogs to all-time greats

His high-volume usage, including a stellar nine-catch, 98-yard performance in Week 7, underscores his role as Stroud’s primary option over the middle and in key down-and-distance situations.

Advertisement

Keeping pace in the AFC South

The Houston Texans (3-4) face a pivotal moment in their season as they welcome the Denver Broncos to NRG Stadium. With the AFC playoff race heating up, this isn’t just another game for C.J. Stroud and the squad—it’s a must-win for their postseason aspirations.

A victory against the Broncos would elevate the Texans to a crucial 4-4 record, keeping them within striking distance of the Wild Card picture and crucially preventing the gap from widening behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming off Stroud’s best passing game of the season last week, the Texans need to carry that momentum and defensive intensity into this home contest to secure the tie-breaker advantage and solidify their position as legitimate contenders in a crowded AFC field.