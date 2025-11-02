Trending topics:
Is Dalton Schultz playing today for Texans vs Broncos in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

CJ Stroud and Dalton Schultz’s Houston Texans host the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium with the goal of keeping their season alive.

By Matías Persuh

Dalton Schultz speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII.
© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXMDalton Schultz speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Houston Texans’ inconsistent NFL season leaves no room for another loss if their hopes of securing a Wild Card spot are to remain alive. CJ Stroud and Dalton Schultz showcased strong play in their last game against the 49ers and aim to carry that form into NRG Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

The good news for DeMeco Ryans’ team is that Dalton Schultz, who had been listed as questionable for the matchup against the Broncos, could get on the field if the coach decides.

The news was confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, who shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting a key development for the Texans, who desperately need a home win.

“Texans TE Dalton Schultz, who is listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries, is expected to play Sunday, source said,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

CJ Stroud with Dalton Schultz

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans and Dalton Schultz #86.

The impact of Schultz’s play on the Texans

Tight end Dalton Schultz has quickly cemented himself as a critical component of the Houston Texans’ offense and a go-to safety valve for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Through seven games this season, Schultz is the second-leading receiver on the team, demonstrating his reliability with 32 receptions for 308 yards.

His high-volume usage, including a stellar nine-catch, 98-yard performance in Week 7, underscores his role as Stroud’s primary option over the middle and in key down-and-distance situations.

Keeping pace in the AFC South

The Houston Texans (3-4) face a pivotal moment in their season as they welcome the Denver Broncos to NRG Stadium. With the AFC playoff race heating up, this isn’t just another game for C.J. Stroud and the squad—it’s a must-win for their postseason aspirations.

A victory against the Broncos would elevate the Texans to a crucial 4-4 record, keeping them within striking distance of the Wild Card picture and crucially preventing the gap from widening behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3).

Coming off Stroud’s best passing game of the season last week, the Texans need to carry that momentum and defensive intensity into this home contest to secure the tie-breaker advantage and solidify their position as legitimate contenders in a crowded AFC field.

