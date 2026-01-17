Is Dre Greenlaw playing today for Broncos vs Bills in AFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Trending topics:
The Denver Broncos received a major update on Dre Greenlaw ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dre Greenlaw of the Denver Broncos
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesDre Greenlaw of the Denver Broncos

Dre Greenlaw is back with the Denver Broncos to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. After battling a hamstring injury, the linebacker will be available.

Greenlaw was the center of a major controversy this week when a reporter asked Sean Payton about his ability to play downhill. “You want him to attack downhill? Like, what do you know about attacking downhill in the run game? You don’t know.”

The Broncos have a great opportunity to reach the Super Bowl as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, enjoying home-field advantage. Greenlaw’s return is crucial to slowing down a star like Josh Allen.

Who is out for Broncos against Bills in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Sam Ehlinger (QB), Reese Taylor (CB), Karene Reid (LB), Que Robinson (OLB), Elijah Moore (WR), Caleb Lohner (TE), and Sai’Vion Jones (DE) are out for the Broncos against the Bills. These names are in addition to JK Dobbins (RB), Drew Sanders (LB), and Lucas Krull (TE).

Who is inactive and out for Bills vs Broncos?

Gabe Davis (WR), Tyrell Shavers (WR), and Joshua Palmer (WR) are officially out for the Buffalo Bills to face the Denver Broncos. Furthermore, this is the list of inactives: Terrel Bernard (LB), Jordan Poyer (S), Ty Johnson (RB), Maxwell Hairston (CB), Tylan Grable (T), Phidarian Mathis (DT), and Keleki Latu (TE).

Why is Gabe Davis not playing today for Bills vs Broncos in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

see also

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
