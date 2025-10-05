Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Texans in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season hasn’t gone as expected so far for the Baltimore Ravens — and it’s not just about the numbers. Beyond their 1-3 record, Lamar Jackson’s squad has struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball through four games. Now sitting near the bottom of the AFC North, the Ravens face a must-win matchup against the Houston Texans to get their season back on track.

Surprisingly, John Harbaugh’s team has shown uncharacteristic struggles on offense — a concerning sign for a roster stacked with playmakers like Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews.

Adding to their woes, it has been confirmed that Jackson will miss the game against the Texans, meaning the Ravens will once again be without their biggest star on the field.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) out Sunday vs Texans,” it was reported via @NFL. The injury suffered by the quarterback last weekend against the Chiefs will sideline him once again, forcing him to miss yet another game alongside his teammates.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Who will step in for Lamar Jackson?

As Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury, veteran Cooper Rush will step in to make his first start for the Ravens, relying on his experience from previous successful stints as a backup.

The team will also have an experienced option to back up Rush, as familiar face Tyler Huntley has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the emergency QB2.

Baltimore’s offense will face a tough challenge against a disciplined Texans defense without their dynamic play-caller, shifting the pressure to Rush to lead the Ravens to a much-needed victory.

Tough road ahead for the Ravens

At this point in the NFL season, every win feels like a glass of water in the desert — and every misstep could prove costly. That’s why the upcoming stretch is crucial for the Ravens, who must capitalize on every opportunity ahead. Here’s a look at the key matchups coming up for Baltimore:

