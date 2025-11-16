Is Matthew Golden playing today for the Packers against Giants in Week 11 of 2025 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers don’t want to fall behind in the NFC North, and to do that, they’ll need to overcome the New York Giants on their trip to MetLife Stadium. Jordan Love and Matthew Golden’s squad desperately needs a win to stay in the hunt alongside the Lions and Bears in the division.

A shoulder injury that Golden has been dealing with for some time has led the Packers to label him as questionable for this crucial matchup, meaning his availability in the Big Apple is still not guaranteed.

It will be a matter of watching how the final hours before the game unfold to see if Matt LaFleur can count on one of his most important offensive receivers. Golden’s performance this season has been highly significant so far.

For the Packers, there’s no option but a win against the Giants if they don’t want to fall behind the two teams currently leading the division. A stumble on their trip to New York could deal a serious setback to their season aspirations.

Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers.

Golden’s numbers this season

First-round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden has carved out a noticeable, if not yet dominant, role for the Green Bay Packers this season. Through 8 games, Golden has tallied 23 receptions for 262 receiving yards, averaging 11.4 yards per catch.

Although the young wideout has yet to find the end zone in his first NFL campaign, his season has featured some flashes of his downfield ability, highlighted by a long reception of 46 yards. As a player the team invested heavily in, the Packers are hoping to see an increase in his production as the season progresses.

Staying hot on the division chase

The Green Bay Packers are heading to New York in a critical matchup, needing a decisive road victory to maintain their standing in the NFC North race. With both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears atop this division, the Packers are under pressure to avoid losing further ground. A loss to the Giants would seriously jeopardize their playoff hopes, making this game a must-win as they fight to stay relevant in the tightly contested division.