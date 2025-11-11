NFL insider shares surprising update on Matt LaFleur’s future with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a rollercoaster team. One day, they look like world beaters, the other, they lose to any weak team too. This is a very weird team and that goes to coaching, which has put Matt LaFleur‘s job in jeopardy.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, reported that LaFleur is “officially on the hot seat” after the Packers’ loss to the Eagles. “I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say Matt LaFleur is coaching for his job the rest of the season,” Schneidman said.

Green Bay has a first-year president in Ed Policy. He didn’t move to extend LaFleur and his contract expires in the 2026 NFL season. That doesn’t help LaFleur whose playcalling and management have been really underwhelming this season.

GM Brian Gutekunst is also on the hot seat

Gutekunst’s contract has the same timeline as LaFleur’s. Policy didn’t extend him either. Hence, Gutekunst could also be in the middle of a storm. Usually, when big changes occur, the head coach and general manager are the first ones to go.

General manager Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers

Gutekunst and LaFleur have been somewhat successful. Since 2019, the Packers have a 72-36-1 record. The team also has a 3-5 record in the NFL Playoffs. The playoffs haven’t been kind to them but that’s why the Packers’ patience might be running thin.

The Packers win losable games and lose winnable games

The team has a 5-3-1 record this season. Now, when looking at the wins, there are some big wins. When looking at the other games, it’s insane the Packers have not won them.

Among the good wins you can find the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When you look at the losses, you find the 2-7 Browns, the 5-5 Panthers and a tie against 3-5-1 Cowboys.