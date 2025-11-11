Trending topics:
NFL

NFL insider shares surprising update on Matt LaFleur’s future with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers might be considering a coaching change due to Matt LaFleur's questionable season. However, an NFL insider has given new information on the head coach status.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Matt Lafleur of the Green Bay Packers
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesHead coach Matt Lafleur of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a rollercoaster team. One day, they look like world beaters, the other, they lose to any weak team too. This is a very weird team and that goes to coaching, which has put Matt LaFleur‘s job in jeopardy.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, reported that LaFleur is “officially on the hot seat” after the Packers’ loss to the Eagles.I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say Matt LaFleur is coaching for his job the rest of the season,” Schneidman said.

Green Bay has a first-year president in Ed Policy. He didn’t move to extend LaFleur and his contract expires in the 2026 NFL season. That doesn’t help LaFleur whose playcalling and management have been really underwhelming this season.

Advertisement

GM Brian Gutekunst is also on the hot seat

Gutekunst’s contract has the same timeline as LaFleur’s. Policy didn’t extend him either. Hence, Gutekunst could also be in the middle of a storm. Usually, when big changes occur, the head coach and general manager are the first ones to go.

General manager Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers

General manager Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Gutekunst and LaFleur have been somewhat successful. Since 2019, the Packers have a 72-36-1 record. The team also has a 3-5 record in the NFL Playoffs. The playoffs haven’t been kind to them but that’s why the Packers’ patience might be running thin.

Jordan Love shares firm five-word comment for Matt LaFleur after Packers’ loss to Eagles

see also

Jordan Love shares firm five-word comment for Matt LaFleur after Packers’ loss to Eagles

The Packers win losable games and lose winnable games

The team has a 5-3-1 record this season. Now, when looking at the wins, there are some big wins. When looking at the other games, it’s insane the Packers have not won them.

Advertisement

Among the good wins you can find the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When you look at the losses, you find the 2-7 Browns, the 5-5 Panthers and a tie against 3-5-1 Cowboys.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Jordan Love shares firm five-word comment for Matt LaFleur after Packers’ loss to Eagles
NFL

Jordan Love shares firm five-word comment for Matt LaFleur after Packers’ loss to Eagles

Matt LaFleur sends strong message to Jordan Love, Packers’ offense after loss to Eagles
NFL

Matt LaFleur sends strong message to Jordan Love, Packers’ offense after loss to Eagles

Is Matthew Golden playing tonight for Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Matthew Golden playing tonight for Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Bad news for Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars receive unfortunate update on Travis Hunter
NFL

Bad news for Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars receive unfortunate update on Travis Hunter

Better Collective Logo